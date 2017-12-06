SIU men's basketball loses to SLU 74-69 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU men's basketball loses to SLU 74-69

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
ST. LOUIS (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University Salukis men's basketball team lost a close game to Saint Louis University on Dec. 6.

The Salukis fell to the Billikens 74-69.

The game was played in St. Louis, Missouri.

SIU plays SEMO in Carbondale on Saturday, Dec. 9.

