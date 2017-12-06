Gay man denied marriage license hopes to unseat county clerk

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk will run to unseat her in 2018.

Democrat David Ermold announced his candidacy Wednesday in Morehead. Ermold is one of several people who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused to issue marriage licenses because she was opposed to same-sex marriage for religious reasons.

In the two years since then, things have quieted down in this Appalachian town. But last month, Davis announced she would run for re-election and face voters for the first time since refusing to issue the licenses. Three other people have also filed to run against her.

But some of those candidates, like many people in Morehead, don't want to talk about Davis and gay marriage. Ermold does.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.