Shooting suspect turns himself in to Mayfield police

Police in Mayfield, Kentucky were called to a shooting at 2:25 p.m. at 517 South 9th Street.

Officers found the victim, 36-year-old Kathy Bouland, inside the apartment. Bouland suffered three gunshot wounds.

Bradley Tyson Morris, 42 of Mayfield, had fled the scene on foot from officers.

Around 3:40 p.m., Morris turned himself in at the Mayfield Police Department.

Morris was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Graves County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police.

