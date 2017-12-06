SIU alumnus donates $1M to fine arts department

A new fellowship will be available for Southern Illinois University Carbondale's fine art grad students thanks to the million dollar donation made by successful painter, Jimmy Wright, who received his masters degree at the school in 1971.

According to Interim Department Head for the Fine Arts at SIU, Robert Lopez, this money is coming into the department at a time where they could really use it.

"This fellowship allows us to be more self contained. We can actually support our students knowing that money is gonna be there. Now there will be less fighting for more scarce resources," he said.

The money will be used to fund graduate students who qualify to pursue their education in fine arts free from financial burden of tuition costs.

Lopez also added that the fellowship will increase the reputation of the program, thus adding incentive for students to apply to the school.

