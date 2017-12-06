Illinois comptroller nixes pay on a 2nd Rauner contract

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois state comptroller has halted payment on a second contract that Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration signed last year because it's similar to one a state regulator invalidated.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza notified the Department of Healthcare and Family Services Wednesday that she would not pay a $12.5 million contract with consultant McKinsey & Co. for Medicaid-program assistance.

A day earlier, the state's chief procurement officer ruled it violated state procurement law.

Mendoza's letter adds that there will be no further payments on $12.9 million contract with McKinsey signed last year because of its similarities to the one canceled. Mendoza spokesman Abdon Pallasch said the state has paid $6 million on that deal.

Spokesmen for HFS and McKinsey did not immediately respond with comment.

