Man struck in head, police engage in standoff in Harrisburg, IL

Around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, police in Harrisburg, Illinois were called to an incident where a man was reportedly struck in the head.

Police Chief David Morris said the man left his location at 927 W. Barnett and police were called to assist with the situation.

After arriving at the residence and attempting to contact the people inside, police had to obtain a search warrant for the location.

Officers cleared people from the lower part of the building but those upstairs refused to come down and cooperate with police.

They tried for over an hour to get people out of the residence.

Morris said it was 9 p.m. when officers finally got the people inside to come down.

There is no word on the condition of the man who was struck.

