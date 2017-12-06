Pilot injured after small plane crashes near runway in Farmington, MO

According to St. Francois County, Missouri Sheriff Dan Bullock, there was an ultralight plane crash near the airport runway in Farmington.

Highway Patrol Troop E Cpl. Juston Wheetley said they got the call around 3:40 p.m. of a possible plane down near the airport.

The airport is located south of Farmington on Route H off US 67.

Witnesses say the pilot crawled from the ultralight aircraft.

They described the plane as flying around the airport and it appeared the pilot lost control. They said the planed pitched to the side and then went down.

The pilot was conscious and alert but was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital. He’s listed in serious but not life-threatening condition.

The pilot is a 46-year-old white male from Farmington. No one else was on the plane.

Sheriff Bullock said Farmington police were working the crash as well as it was in city limits.

