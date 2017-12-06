Sheltered Workshop in Dexter, MO loses funding

The Sheltered Workshop in Dexter, Missouri has been running on taxpayer money for more than 30 years.

The Workshop employs adults with physical and mental disabilities, to do recycling and packaging jobs.

Supervisor, Devin Miller said he's not sure how they will continue business without the S-B 40 money, but they will do whatever they can to make sure their employees keep their jobs.

"We're gonna have to keep moving regardless, we are just staying busy with what we have and all we can do is just hope that we can get this resolved and get this taken care of the way it needs to be because we need these funds to keep operating," said Miller.

We reached out to Dana McClure, director of the board in Stoddard County.

She said they decided not to renew the workshops contract because they were dissatisfied with the services they were providing.

This shelter isn't the first to go through this, other Missouri shelters have taken their cases to court and won.

