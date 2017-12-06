Missouri man shares importance of shingles vaccine

If you've ever had the chicken pox, the shingles virus lives dormant in your body.

Staggering numbers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention found almost one out of every three people will develop shingles. Those over 60-years-of-age are the most vulnerable.

According to the Mayo Clinic, your chances of getting the shingles can be reduced with the vaccine.

"Laughingly, I've been calling myself the poster geezer in the awareness of shingles," Larry "Larbo" Eyler said. "I could have gotten the shot six and half year ago. I laughed it off. Two months later I came down with the shingles so bad that I could feel the nerve endings going through my side and back and exploding on my side leaving yellow dead skin and when that came off there was weeping, pus-y, I know this is gross, but it's the truth, holes."

Eyler is now using his experience to encourage others to get the shingle vaccine.

"I've got 14, 14 so far to get that shot and they have all thanked me," Eyler said.

Pain is typically the first sign of the shingles and the earlier it's caught the better.

