School lockdown lifted; escaped inmate in custody in Crittenden Co., KY

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Voters in Cape Girardeau County will notice something new when they cast their ballot in 2018: the 'I Voted' sticker has changed!
Grab the heavy coat before you head out the door as Brian Alworth says it's going to be a cold, breezy day with temperatures in the upper 20s.
Deputies stopped a vehicle on West Broadway after seeing the vehicle 'driving suspiciously' on Old Dublin Road. Deputies have been investigating recent car burglaries in the area, so they opted to stop the vehicle.
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.
Having young children practice self-distancing - or "taking an outsider's view of one's own situation" - boosted their perseverance.
A deputy ordered a man to cut off his dog's head to be tested for rabies after another deputy shot it. A state official said that is not proper protocol.
A Houma man was arrested Tuesday after police said he forced an 18-year-old woman to take drugs and then assaulted her repeatedly.
New developments in the case of an escaped Alabama inmate still on the run. Antwone Wilson called WBRC Wednesday from a "restricted" number and said he broke out of prison because he's innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.
