Solar panel installation ceremony at wastewater plant in Pinckneyville, IL

The City of Pinckneyville, Illinois, will unveil the new solar array it has had installed at its wastewater treatment facility on Dec. 8.

According to the City, the event will feature the ceremonial installation of the final solar panel at the facility on Amber Drive.

The "424 kW solar array" is being installed by StraightUp Solar who partnered with Pyramid Electric of Fairview Heights on the project.

“This is a great project for Pinckneyville,” said City Clerk Larry West. “By using solar power at our wastewater treatment facility, we are using a sustainable energy source that will help us save taxpayers’ dollars by reducing our energy costs over the long term.”

The event will feature a tour and a brief presentation about the project.

