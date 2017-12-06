Cairo, IL bridge now open after semi load falls - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cairo, IL bridge now open after semi load falls

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
CAIRO, IL (KFVS) -

The bridge connecting southern Illinois to Missouri is now open after being partially closed on Wednesday, December 6.

Illinois State Police said the southbound lane of the US 62/Ohio River Byway Bridge was blocked due to a truck tractor semi has lost part of its load on the bridge.

