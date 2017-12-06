Cops and Kids at Christmas in Chester, IL

Police and sheriff's departments, in partnership with Wal-Mart in Chester, Illinois will allow children to shop for Christmas gifts with their local law enforcement officers and staff.

A committee will select recipients through applications submitted.

Families who have not participated in a similar program before will be given priority. But, all applicants will be given serious consideration, according to police.

Those participating in the program include the Chester Police Department, Red Bud Police Department, Steeleville Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Chester Walmart.

Donations are still being accepted for the program. They can be made directly to the City of Chester, in care of Cops and Kids at Christmas.

All donations can also be dropped at City Hall or the Chester Police Department or mailed to 1330 Swanwick Street, Chester, Illinois 62233.

