Toys for Tots holding 24 hour collecting marathon in Cape Girardeau

The Marine Corps League Toys For Tots program is holding a 24 hour toy collecting marathon at the Osage Centre. It begins on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 5:00 pm. The marathon will continue through Thursday, December 7th, 2017 at 5:00 pm. The goal is to collect toys for the needy children in the community and present them as gifts for Christmas.

A special vehicle will be parked outside the Osage Centre all 24 hours. People wanting to donate can drop off their toys without even having to get out of their vehicles.

The toys collected will be distributed to children in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott, and Stoddard Counties.

Richard Bollwerk with the Toys for Tots organization tells KFVS that AA batteries are needed this year. Many of the toys being dropped off require batteries, and Toys for Tots likes to deliver them with the batteries so they operate properly.

This is an annual event to make sure children in need can have a Merry Christmas.

