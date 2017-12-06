Ameren Illinois customers to save on electric rates

For the second consecutive year, Ameren Illinois customers will have lower electric rates, according to the company.

The average customer will save around $1.70 per month beginning Jan. 2018.

We made a commitment to our customers and state regulators to build a stronger and more reliable electric distribution system and keep rates stable," said Chairman/President of Ameren Illinois Richard J. Mark. "The plan approved today demonstrates that prudent cost management and solid project execution can help our customers save."

The plan was approved Dec.6 by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

This marks the second consecutive and fifth overall rate decrease since the landmark Energy Infrastructure Modernization Act (Smart Grid Bill) was passed in 2011.

