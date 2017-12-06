Safety campaign raises awareness of Illinois 'Move Over' law

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Hanover Street in Cape Girardeau.
Jump for joy! Your weekend is nearly here. Good news: there's plenty to make this Heartland Weekend a perfect one. Here's a list of 5 things you may want to check out.
Voters in Cape Girardeau County will notice something new when they cast their ballot in 2018: the 'I Voted' sticker has changed!
Grab the heavy coat before you head out the door as Brian Alworth says it's going to be a cold, breezy day with temperatures in the upper 20s.
Deputies stopped a vehicle on West Broadway after seeing the vehicle 'driving suspiciously' on Old Dublin Road. Deputies have been investigating recent car burglaries in the area, so they opted to stop the vehicle.
