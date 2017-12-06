Coulterville, IL nurse named Named Director of Nursing of the Year

The Illinois Health Care Association recently named Linda Mueller of Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care Center “Director of Nursing of the Year.”

The annual award recognizes outstanding individuals who work in Illinois long-term care centers and, through their compassion, make a positive difference in the lives of the residents they serve.

"We are proud of Linda Mueller’s unwavering dedication to residents,” said Joe Tutera, Chief Officer of Tutera Senior Living & Health Care. “This prestigious award reflects her outstanding leadership at Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care to ensure Tutera is consistently delivering the highest levels of quality care to residents in Illinois.”

Mueller has more than 30 years of nursing experience and joined Coulterville Rehabilitation & Health Care as director of nursing in 2002.

