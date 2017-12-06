SIU 2017 fall commencement

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will host the fall 2017 commencement ceremony on December 17.

860 students are expected to walk across the stage and receive their degrees.

The ceremony for all colleges begins at 2 p.m. at the SIU Arena.

There are 864 candidates for degrees: 662 for bachelor's degrees, 152 for master's degrees, 28 for doctoral degrees, 12 for law degrees and 11 for associate degrees.

President of Ameren Illinois Richard J. Mark is the keynote speaker.

The graduation ceremony is open to the public and tickets are not required.

For more information on graduation, visit here.

