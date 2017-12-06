Carbondale FD reminds residents to check smoke alarms

The Carbondale Fire Department wants to remind residents to practice fire safety this holiday season.

Holiday decorations, like Christmas trees and lights, come with the increased use of extension cords and are possible ignition sources for a fire.

With these extra fire hazards, it is important to have working smoke alarms in your home.

Make sure you check your smoke detectors at least once a month and to change the batteries out twice a year.

The Carbondale Fire Department has put recent house fires where occupants were alerted to the fire thanks to smoke detectors.

A smoke detector can save lives and homes.

