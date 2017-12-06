Crews searched for possible evidence in New Madrid Co., MO investigation

More than a dozen members of law enforcement dug in rural New Madrid County, Missouri on Wednesday, December 6 for possible evidence in connection with an ongoing investigation.

On Thursday, Sheriff Terry Stevens said investigators were not going to go back out to the site "at this time." He would not comment on whether or not anything of value was found.

Sheriff Stevens said on Wednesday 15-20 officers from New Madrid County, Pemiscot County, Scott County, Sikeston Department of Public Safety, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol worked in an area near the intersection of County Roads 253 and 262 southwest of Tallapoosa.

The search was on private property. Stevens said the landowner gave law enforcement permission to search a farm field near a drainage ditch.

When asked if this search has anything to do with the Teresa Butler case, Sheriff Stevens said he could not comment on which investigation prompted the search.

Butler went missing from her home in Risco in January of 2006. Authorities believe she was the victim of foul play. Her body has not been found.

As we reported on Heartland Unsolved back in March, Sheriff Stevens said they have several suspects they’ve interviewed in connection with her disappearance.

