Poplar Bluff PD ask for help identifying person for shoplifting questioning

Poplar Bluff Police Department is asking for information on a shoplifting complaint.

The person in the photograph is wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting complaint by Academy Sports on Tuesday, December 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Barks at the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

