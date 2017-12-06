12/6/17 - Sexual Harassment

By Scott Thomas

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

Weinstein and Spacey, Rose and Lauer, Franken and Conyers...famous names that will be forever connected to the growing national conversation around sexual abuse and harassment. And while we can debate the severity of each case, or why they’re being made public now, and if the consequences are enough, there’s a simple, important lesson we can and should take away from all of this: every employee deserves to be safe and respected at work.

Just like California, D.C. and New York, all of our Heartland states have laws in place designed to protect employees from sexual harassment. They all define inappropriate behavior. They all explain what an employer should do to protect workers, and what workers should do if they face inappropriate behavior. But they only work if they're followed, and if and when employees speak up. In all of these instances someone knew and didn’t say anything. My question is, why, and what are we doing about that?

Do you own a business? Do you have a clear policy on sexual harassment? If you don’t, you need one. Are you an employee? Do you know what your company’s policy is, or what to do if you see something like this? If you don’t, you should ask. Because what I know for sure is that regardless of who you are or what you do, you should be protected from that kind of predatory behavior, and it’s up to all of us to do something about it

I’m Scott Thomas and that’s our ViewPoint.

This is just one of many viewpoints. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.

E-mail ViewPoint

KFVS12 ViewPoint

310 Broadway

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

573-335-1212

Return to main ViewPoint page