First Alert: cold blast headed to the Heartland

The cold pattern we're experiencing right now will continue for at least the next week.

Grant Dade said another strong front is heading our way.

As the front moves in Wednesday evening we will see a few clouds, maybe even a sprinkle or a flurry.

Right now it looks as though most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will start to fall rapidly later this evening. Lows by Thursday morning will be in the middle the to upper 20s.

The biggest impact will be the next cold blast of air that takes over for the next few days.



Thursday will likely be the coldest day we have seen so far this season, even with mostly sunny skies.

Highs will reach the middle the to upper 30s with wind chill values near 20 during the morning hours.

Snow chances over the weekend are looking less likely.

A few flurries are possible early Saturday, but no accumulation is expected at this time.

