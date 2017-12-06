5 things to know Dec. 6

Good morning! It's Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

You'll want a coat this Wednesday morning as wind chills are in the 20s. You'll also see some frost when you walk outside. Luckily, we'll have lots of sunshine today, so highs will reach near 50.You may see some sprinkles or a flurry or two after sunset, but it won't impact your drive home. Friday looks to be a very cold day with temperatures only in the teens. Snow chances Friday night into Saturday look less likely as current models have pushed the snow further east. Overall, the weekend looks to be below average with highs in the 40s.

Making Headlines

Trump forges ahead on Jerusalem-as-capital despite warnings: President Donald Trump will recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Wednesday despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition to a move that would upend decades of U.S. policy and risk potentially violent protests.

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Cape Girardeau: The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest. The suspect faces felony charges.

Officer hospitalized, suspect dead after shooting in Arnold, MO: An Arnold police officer sustained life-threatening injuries after being shot by a suspect he was transporting to booking Tuesday, according to police. Investigators say the suspect had a lengthy criminal history.

Winds churn California wildfires, keep aircraft from helping: The same vicious winds that turned three Southern California wildfires into destructive dynamos were also making the firefight more difficult. Hundreds of structures have already been destroyed and more people are now being evacuated.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.