SEMO women fall to Western Illinois

SEMO women fall to Western Illinois

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The SEMO woman's basketball team lost to Western Illinois 87-59.

Adrianna Murphy scored a career high 20 points.

The Redhawks next play at Ball State on Dec. 7.

