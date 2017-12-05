SEMO women fall to Western Illinois

Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.

A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

Several hunters say they have been injured over the last decade when a rifle made by Savage Arms unexpectedly exploded upon firing.