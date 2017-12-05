No. 20 Kentucky women beat Evansville 100-62 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No. 20 Kentucky women beat Evansville 100-62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Maci Morris made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points, freshman Tatyana Wyatt had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 20 Kentucky beat Evansville 100-62 on Tuesday night.

Kentucky scored the first 19 points and led 35-8 at the end of the first quarter. It was 55-23 at halftime. Evansville outscored Kentucky 22-20 in the third but the Wildcats opened the fourth on a 9-3 run.

Alyssa Rice added 14 points with five rebounds and four assists for Kentucky (8-1), which is in the midst of playing five games in 11 days. The Wildcats play at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday and in Miami on Sunday.

Morris missed her only shot of the game in the third quarter to snap her streak of consecutive 3-pointers at nine. Wyatt had her first career double-double.

Hannah Noe led Evansville (2-5) with 23 points, including six 3-pointers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Beyonce presents Kaepernick with SI's Muhammad Ali Award

    Beyonce presents Kaepernick with SI's Muhammad Ali Award

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-06 03:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:20 AM EST2017-12-06 12:20:56 GMT

    Colin Kaepernick was also honored by the ACLU of Southern California and was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.

    Colin Kaepernick was also honored by the ACLU of Southern California and was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.

  • Under Olympic flag, Russia can win medals

    Under Olympic flag, Russia can win medals

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:50 AM EST2017-12-06 08:50:06 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-06 11:14:54 GMT

    To be invited, Russian athletes must meet the usual Olympic qualifying standards but also "be considered clean to the satisfaction of the panel," meaning they can't have been previously banned for doping and must face extensive pre-Games drug testing.

    To be invited, Russian athletes must meet the usual Olympic qualifying standards but also "be considered clean to the satisfaction of the panel," meaning they can't have been previously banned for doping and must face extensive pre-Games drug testing.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    •   
Powered by Frankly