No. 4 Louisville women cruise past UT Martin 91-56 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

No. 4 Louisville women cruise past UT Martin 91-56

By STEVE BITTENBENDER
Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Myisha Hines-Allen scored 16 points and No. 4 Louisville broke away early to cruise past UT Martin 91-56 on Tuesday night.

The Cardinals (9-0) are off to the second-best start in program history. The 2006-07 team started 15-0.

Louisville closed out the first quarter on a 16-2 run to build a 29-9 lead in the final minute of the period. It was a spurt spurred by reserves as the Cardinals scored 14 points after coach Jeff Walz made three substitutions with 4:24 left in the quarter.

The Cardinals shot 17 of 32 after halftime in extending their lead. Asia Durr and Jazmine Jones each added 14 points for Louisville, which had five players finish in double figures.

Chelsey Perry led the Skyhawks (3-5) with 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

UT Martin: The Skyhawks entered the game as one of the worst defensive teams in the country, with their 73.7 scoring average against tied for 301st in Division I. Louisville exploited that weakness by topping 90 points for the fourth time this season.

Louisville: The Cardinals took full advantage of their size to overpower the Skyhawks. At the beginning of the game, UT Martin resorted to using Kendall Spray, a 5-7 guard, to defend the 6-1 Hines-Allen. Mismatches like that allowed the Cardinals to post a season high 10 blocks and outscore the visitors44-20 in the paint.

UP NEXT

UT Martin: The Skyhawks return home to host NCAA Division III foe Rhodes College on Thursday morning.

Louisville: The Cardinals also have a short respite as they return to the court Thursday evening to face Vanderbilt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Beyonce presents Kaepernick with SI's Muhammad Ali Award

    Beyonce presents Kaepernick with SI's Muhammad Ali Award

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 10:09 PM EST2017-12-06 03:09:53 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:20 AM EST2017-12-06 12:20:56 GMT

    Colin Kaepernick was also honored by the ACLU of Southern California and was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.

    Colin Kaepernick was also honored by the ACLU of Southern California and was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.

  • Under Olympic flag, Russia can win medals

    Under Olympic flag, Russia can win medals

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:50 AM EST2017-12-06 08:50:06 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 6:14 AM EST2017-12-06 11:14:54 GMT

    To be invited, Russian athletes must meet the usual Olympic qualifying standards but also "be considered clean to the satisfaction of the panel," meaning they can't have been previously banned for doping and must face extensive pre-Games drug testing.

    To be invited, Russian athletes must meet the usual Olympic qualifying standards but also "be considered clean to the satisfaction of the panel," meaning they can't have been previously banned for doping and must face extensive pre-Games drug testing.

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    •   
Powered by Frankly