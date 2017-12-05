No. 4 Louisville women cruise past UT Martin 91-56

Colin Kaepernick was also honored by the ACLU of Southern California and was named GQ magazine's "Citizen of the Year" for his activism.
To be invited, Russian athletes must meet the usual Olympic qualifying standards but also "be considered clean to the satisfaction of the panel," meaning they can't have been previously banned for doping and must face extensive pre-Games drug testing.
Brayden Schenn scored three goals as the St. Louis Blues ended a three-game winless streak with a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
