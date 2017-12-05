Toys for Tots collected throughout the Heartland

Toys will be collected all over the Heartland for children in the community for the Toys For Tots program.

At the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the Marine Corps League Toys For Tots program will go on for 24 hours.

The toy collecting marathon will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and continue on Thursday, Dec. 7 until 5 p.m.

They hope to collect toys for the needy children of the community and present them as gifts for Christmas.

For more information, contact Angie Bollwerk, Toys For Tots Coordinator, 573-270-4133 or Richard Bollwerk, asst coord., 573-979-5450.

Carbondale firefighters held a similar event on December 4.

