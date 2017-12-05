New legislation could make guns in church legal without pastor's consent

A new proposed bill could allow concealed and carry holders to bring their firearms into a church without the permission of a pastor.

The proposed bill has one pastor a little concerned about what this might mean for his church. He already has some people with concealed weapons in his church but opening it up to anyone could cause problems.

Right now for someone with a CCW permit to carry in a church they have to ask the pastor or leader of the church if the proposal passes they would no longer have to do so.

The pastor of the Emerald Street Church of God in Cape Girardeau and he keeps his firearm near him while preaching but what this might mean has him wondering a few things.

"Do we put signs up you know, we prefer you not come in with a handgun but if you do tell someone or something," said Pastor Richard Hendrix. "But again it goes back to if it's a criminal they're not gonna obey and they're not gonna listen anyway."

That's exactly what State Rep. Rocky Miller from Lake Ozark says you could do. He's the one who filed the bill.

But right now nothing is set to change.

The bill isn't even set for a hearing yet. Pastor Hendrix is just thinking ahead.

