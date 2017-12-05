Woman who provided knife used in fatal attack pleads guilty

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago woman who provided her teenage daughter a switchblade knife she allegedly used to stab another girl last year has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 36-year-old Tamika Gayden was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison by Cook County Judge Kenneth Wadas after prosecutors agreed to reduce the original 1st degree murder charge.

Prosecutors have said that Gayden instructed her daughter to grab the knife out of her purse if there was a fight between her and other girls. Gayden allegedly stabbed 15-year-old De'Kayla Dansbery a short time later.

Gayden's daughter is charged as a juvenile. Her case is pend

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.