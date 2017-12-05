Investigator: Ex-AG's office withheld DNA evidence in suit

A chilly middle of the work week on tap. You may see some sprinkles or a flurry or two after sunset, but it won't impact your drive home.
Police in Cape Girardeau said a man is in custody after a stabbing investigation on December 5.
A new proposed bill could allow concealed and carry holders to bring their firearms into a church without the permission of a pastor.
Toys will be collected all over the Heartland for children in the community for the Toys For Tots program.
Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'
