Is your car ready for winter?

With winter weather approaching mechanics urge you to make sure your car is ready for the cold so you aren't stuck on the side of the road.

Bryant Parks, Parks Automotive Owner, said it's beneficial for a person to make sure they check certain basic items before the cold season sets in.

"Your car is your second biggest investment next to your house," Parks said. "So if you think about the money it takes to buy the car, pay the insurance, operating the car, you really, really need to know about your car and you really need to know what's going on with your car at any point in time."

Parks said that is where a mechanic can help you with regular maintenance or if you hear or see something that doesn't seem quite right. Some things such as the radiator are areas he feels the average person should avoid and let the mechanics handle it for their safety.

For those who decide to check it themselves, the basic areas to check are your tire tread, tire pressure to match to the numbers on the inside of the door, fluids (antifreeze, windshield washer, etc.), wipers for tears or rips, battery, etc.

"Anything like that that could potentially cause a problem down the road," Parks added. "From a safety standpoint, we get a big snow storm come through, make sure your lights are working. What if you have lights out in the back and it's a pretty snowy condition, somebody might not see you and get ran over."

Overall he recommends you take your vehicle to a mechanic as it might be the easiest and most efficient way to have your car ready for this colder weather.

"It's all those things in a car that really make a difference that make it safe in the winter."

Parks does add it would be a good idea to make sure you have an emergency kit in your car as well just in case. This can include things such as water, blankets, flashlights, etc.

