McCaskill comments on confirmation of new Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

A statement from the U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill on the confirmation of Kirstjen Nielsen as the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security was released on December 5.

McCaskill is the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“The Department of Homeland Security plays a vital role in protecting our national security—I’m glad that this important post has been filled. I look forward to working with Ms. Nielsen to keep Missourians and all Americans safe.”

McCaskill became the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in January of this year and also serves as a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

