Wanted man in custody after stabbing in Cape Girardeau, MO

Police in Cape Girardeau said a man is in custody after a stabbing investigation on December 5.

The stabbing happened in the 400 block of Johnson Street around 4 p.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Chad Timothy Bard, 34, of the 1200 block of Good Hope in Cape Girardeau. Police considered him to be possibly armed and capable of instant violence.

Bard has been charged with felony assault in the first degree with a knife, and felony armed criminal action by use of a knife. Bond has been set at $100,000 cash only.

A witness saw a man run from the scene out of an alleyway near Johnson Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

A knife was found in the alleyway and bagged for evidence.

No word on the victim's condition.

