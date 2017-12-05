Poplar Bluff Santa's Workshop inspired by "Toy Story"

A chilly middle of the work week on tap. You may see some sprinkles or a flurry or two after sunset, but it won't impact your drive home.
Police in Cape Girardeau said a man is in custody after a stabbing investigation on December 5.
A new proposed bill could allow concealed and carry holders to bring their firearms into a church without the permission of a pastor.
Toys will be collected all over the Heartland for children in the community for the Toys For Tots program.
Lots of smiles and laughs fill the aisles at Cape Girardeau's Walmart as dozens of kids from the Cape Girardeau area get to 'Shop with a Hero.'
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.
The three people facing charges in the brutal death of a 6-month-old Pima County girl earlier this year have been offered plea deals.
Police in the City of York are trying to find out who severely abuse and cut the tongue out of an 18-month-old puppy.
A couple in their 70s and their two grown sons in their 40s died when their car and a tractor-trailer collided.
