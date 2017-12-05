Poplar Bluff Santa's Workshop inspired by "Toy Story"

Students of the Poplar Bluff Middle School STEM class have been designing new products out of broken toys in an activity instructors are calling Santa’s Workshop.

The three-week project combines engineering and teamwork, and has a business marketing component, according to faculty. The concept was inspired by a scene in the computer-animated film, “Toy Story.”

“You know the part with Sid’s toys where you have the mutant toy builder?” asked Kimberly Davis, who teaches STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) with Cody Young. “We were brainstorming activities back in August, and I was just waiting until Christmas. I always loved that movie.”

Last week students, grades five and six, were given the opportunity to select 2-4 used toys and then visit the supply station to assemble their creation with tools provided. The miscellaneous toys mostly came from parent donations.

This week the classes will create a commercial to sell their invention to a target audience at a chosen price range, and fourth graders will rank the best concepts. Winners will receive actual discount prizes from Disney World in Orlando, where Davis’ mother Dena Burk happens to be employed.

