Poplar Bluff students place in SkillsUSA Missouri contest

Computer graphics students at the Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center recently competed at the state fall leadership conference of SkillsUSA Missouri in Jefferson City, and two students placed in the 2018 brand design contest.

Seniors Jeremiah Garcia and Rayni Seesengood placed second and third respectively out of over 70 entries. The contest included creating a cohesive design with the theme "job-ready day one" that could be used for a T-shirt, banner, and trading pin.

“It’s indicative of the level of skills students are capable of in this program – graphic design,” commented Charles Kinsey, TCC director. “[SkillsUSA] is an important organization because it allows the students to express themselves and compete, while the industry tunes in.”

“Our goal is to prepare students to go into the workforce,” said Regina Gossett, computer graphics professor at TCC. “So we align [the program] with what they are doing in their shops.”

Both Garcia and Sessengood qualify to compete in the district contest in February and the statewide competition in April.

