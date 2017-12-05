Ste. Genevieve man returns medals to veteran's family - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve man returns medals to veteran's family

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Connect
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Ste. Genevieve is trying to track down a military service member's family after finding a shadow box of military medals. 

The medals and ribbons belong to Gunnery Sergeant Bradley L. Jones who served in the Marines. 

The shadow box was found by a man who was helping clean out abandoned storage units. 

Funeral Director Drew Cole reached out to KFVS and said he performed Sgt. Bradley Jones' funeral and wanted to help return the medals to Jones' family.

Mark Krigbaum plans to return the medal to Jones' mother.

According to Jones' mother, he served in the Marines for 16 years and died in 2015.

He had forgotten about it, so when he moved to another home they found the box and wanted to locate the owner.

Mark Krigbaum posted a photo of it on Facebook and within 24 hours a correspondent with Congressman Jason Smith's office called him to help track down the veteran. 

"The congressman's office was able to find that Mr. Jones had passed away so I guess now we're hoping to find the next of kin and be able to return these medals and ribbons to them so they have something to remember him by," said Krigbaum. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    People who ate at Dexter, MO restaurant may be possibly exposed to Hepatitis A

    Thursday, December 14 2017 9:23 PM EST2017-12-15 02:23:28 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

    Members of the public who ate at the Dexter, Missouri, Huddle House between November 21, 2017, and December 2, 2017, should watch for symptoms of Hepatitis A.  

  • Men surprise children in Mounds, IL with an early Christmas

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-12-15 01:58:19 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

    For the third straight year, two men decided they want to surprise the kids in their neighborhood. Twenty students at Mounds Early Learning went home with a Christmas gift to put under the Christmas tree.

  • Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Cape Girardeau church holds vigil for Sandy Hook victims

    Thursday, December 14 2017 8:46 PM EST2017-12-15 01:46:07 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    A Cape Girardeau Church honored the memory of the victims of the Sandy Hook School Shooting. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly