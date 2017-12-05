Ste. Genevieve man looking to return medals to veteran

A man from Ste. Genevieve is trying to track down a military service member's family after finding a shadow box of military medals.

The medals and ribbons belong to Gunnery Sergeant Bradley L. Jones who served in the Marines.

The shadow box was found by a man who was helping clean out abandoned storage units.

He had forgotten about it, so when he moved to another home they found the box and wanted to locate the owner.

Mark Krigbaum posted a photo of it on Facebook and within 24 hours a correspondent with Congressman Jason Smith's office called him to help track down the veteran.

"The congressman's office was able to find that Mr. Jones had passed away so I guess now we're hoping to find the next of kin and be able to return these medals and ribbons to them so they have something to remember him by," said Krigbaum.

Congressman Smith's office discovered that Jones died two years ago... on November 6, 2015.

The Congressman's office is still hoping to find Jones' surviving family.

Be sure to share this post on Facebook to help find them and return the medals in memory of the veteran.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Jones' family contact Mark Krigbaum at mark@ateaminspection.com.

