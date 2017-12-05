Memorial Service to remember SIUC students killed in fire

Five students tragically killed in a fire 25 years ago will be remembered during a memorial service on Dec. 6.

The service begins at 2:15 p.m. at the Memorial Stone near the Campus Lake boat dock.

Ronald A. Moy of Chicago, Cheng Teck Wong and Mazlina Ab Wahid of Malaysia, Kimioko Ajoika of Japan and Lai Hung Tam of Hong Kong were killed in an early morning fire at the Pyramid Apartments on Dec. 6, 1992.

Other students were injured in the fire.

Student Affairs is hosting the service.

Guest speakers for the service include current city and SIU officials and Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.

All are welcome to attend the memorial service.

