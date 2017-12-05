Memorial Service remembers SIUC students killed in fire

Five students tragically killed in a fire 25 years ago were remembered during a memorial service on Dec. 6.

The service began at 2:15 p.m. at the Memorial Stone near the Campus Lake boat dock.

Ronald A. Moy of Chicago, Cheng Teck Wong and Mazlina Ab Wahid of Malaysia, Kimioko Ajoika of Japan and Lai Hung Tam of Hong Kong were killed in an early morning fire at the Pyramid Apartments on Dec. 6, 1992.

Other students were injured in the fire.

Student Affairs hosted the service.

Guest speakers for the service included current city and SIU officials and Chancellor Carlo Montemagno.

