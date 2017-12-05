Four arrested for separate crimes, sentenced to IL prison

Three Illinois residents and one Kentucky resident were sentenced to prison for four separate crimes.

According to the Union County State's Attorney, Tyler R. Edmonds announced their sentences on Tuesday, December 5.

Gina D. Summers (DOB 1969) of Marion, Ky was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She pleaded guilty to one count of continuing financial crimes enterprise and will serve a two year period of Mandatory Supervised Release.

Summers wrote eight separate fraudulent checks from an account that did not exist, payable to a local business over an 18 month period during and between the months of December 2014 and October 2014. The Anna police looked into this case.

An Anna, Illinois man was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to one count of financial institution fraud, a class one felony. He will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

Robert E. Lutz made multiple checks payable to a local business within an 18 month period during and between February 2016 and July 2016 knowing that the checks were fraudulent. Lutz was arrested in September 2016 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriffs Office

Nicholas D. Horton of Dongola Illinois was also sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Horton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine and will serve a three year period of mandatory supervised release.

He was arrested in November of 2017 after a traffic stop by Jonesboro police. Horton was sentenced as a class X offender based on prior history.

Another Illinois man was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Joshua S. Farner of Marion pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, a class one felony. He will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

Farner had multiple firearms from a rural Union County residence in August of 2014. This case was investigated by the Union County Sheriffs Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.