Murphysboro, IL man charged with 5 counts of child porn

Police say a Murphysboro, Illinois man was arrested on child pornography charges on Dec. 5.

Paul Joseph Blaney, 67, of the 1300 block of North 7th Street, was arrested and charged with five counts of child pornography.

This comes after an ongoing 14-month investigation.

According to police, after getting a search warrant on Dec. 1, evidence of the production and possession of child porn was found.

Blaney was taken to the Jackson County Jail on $1,000,000,000 bond.

According to police, this has gone on for several years and there are other victims which have been identified during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police say this is not related to another child porn arrest on Nov. 28.

Anyone with information regarding these or other crimes involving Blaney are urged to contact the Murphysboro Police Department.

