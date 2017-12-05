Stolen motorcycle, trailer from Murray, KY found in TN

Kentucky State Police confirm a stolen motorcycle and trailer from Murray, Kentucky was found in Henry County, Tennessee.

On Dec. 4 police began an investigation into the theft of a custom motorcycle and trailer which were taken from a home on Almo-Shiloh Road in Calloway County.

According to State Police tips from residents led investigators to the stolen bike and trailer that were abandoned and undamaged.

The custom built motorcycle is black, has three wheels, and has custom luggage bags. The trailer is black-plated and enclosed.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

