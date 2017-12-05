KSP investigating stolen motorcycle, trailer in Murray, KY

Senior Trooper Jody Cash said Kentucky State Police are investigating a motorcycle and trailer has gone missing.

On Dec. 4 police began an investigation into the theft of a custom motorcycle and trailer which were taken from a home on Almo-Shiloh Road in Calloway County.

The custom built motorcycle is black, has three wheels, and has custom luggage bags.

At the time of the theft, the motorcycle had Kentucky registration of “CP504”.

The trailer is black-plated and enclosed.

The investigation is continuing by state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

