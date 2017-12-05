Carbondale, IL man sentenced to 28 years on burglary charges

After a three day trial, a Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Dec. 4 in Jackson County court on burglary and other charges.

According to the Jackson County State's Attorney's Office, Apollo D. Davis, 31, of Carbondale was sentenced on one count of residential burglary, two counts of burglary, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The burglary happened at a home on Highway 51 near De Soto.

Trail cameras captured a person, later determined to be Davis, on video.

Investigators found fingerprints at the home matched to Davis.

After getting a search warrant, a gun and other items were recovered that had been stolen.

Surveillance videos from pawn shops showed Davis pawning stolen items from the home on Highway 51.

This case was investigated by the DeSoto Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

