Johnston City, IL woman pleads guilty to writing forged checks

The Williamson County State's Attorney said a southern Illinois woman was sentenced on Dec. 4 for writing forged checks.

According to Brandon Zanotti, Jaime Kunkel, 30, of Johnston City, Illinois pleaded guilty to three counts of forgery and one count of theft in relation to separate incidents occurring in March and August of 2017. She was sentenced to three years concurrent in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

She was charged with writing several forged checks to area businesses, as well as stealing a family member’s vehicle.

Kunkel was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims. She will be under mandatory supervised release after serving prison time.

“The defendant in this case was a repeat offender throughout southern Illinois and we feel we delivered a sense of justice to the victims," Zanotti said. "We are thankful to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office for working closely with our office to secure today’s outcome.”

The investigation was handled by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department.

