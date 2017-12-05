Man facing theft, other charges in Mt. Vernon, IL

Mount Vernon, Illinois police say a man is facing charges after a retail theft.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call in the 500 block of South 10th Street. An employee told officers two males came into the store and showed a gun and then took some items.

During an investigation, detectives identified two suspects.

Detectives were able to determine there was not an armed robbery and the business was not robbed.

Due to the age of the reporting person, an arrest was not made but according to police, a charge for making a false police report has been sent to the Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s office for review.

Darius Gardet, 25, was arrested on charges of retail theft and obstructing identification. Bond was set at $1,500.

Gardet was also wanted on an Effingham County warrant charging failure to appear on traffic. That bond was set at $5,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.