KSP warns of 'Shop with a Trooper' phone scam

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police does not use phone marketers to collect money for Shop with a Trooper, Trooper Teddy Bears or Trooper Island Camp.

If you want to support one of these programs, contact KSP at 502-782-1800. ?

