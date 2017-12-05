Blues, comptroller again at odds over renovation funds

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have filed a court motion accusing the city comptroller of being in contempt for not releasing her signed copy of a $64 million agreement to renovate the arena where the NHL team plays.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Blues filed the motion Tuesday against Comptroller Darlene Green, claiming she is effectively violating Judge Joan Moriarty's Nov. 27 order to sign the agreement to renovate the Scottrade Center.

Green announced Monday she had signed the agreement but was withholding it until she had time to appeal. The Blues say it amounts to not signing the agreement if Green's actions prevent it from going into effect.

Aldermen in February approved the agreement, but Green refused to sign, saying it would hurt the city's credit rating.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.