Mound City, IL woman sentenced on drug, theft charges

The Pulaski County State's Attorney said a Mound City woman will spend more than two years behind bars after a plea agreement for drug charges.

Teresa Anne Cooper, 43, was sentenced to concurrent terms of 18 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and 364 days in the Pulaski County detention center for theft.



The sentences were pursuant to a plea agreement.

The drug conviction is from an incident in Mound City on June 23 was on June 9.



The defendant was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim of the theft.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

